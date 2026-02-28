T20 World Cup: India Will Attack for All 20 Overs vs WI — Ryan Ten Doeschate

I think it's a testament to the players that they adapted so well (against Zimbabwe). We've always spoken about versatility and being able to play different roles and in different circumstances. I thought the other night in Chennai was a good example of that. I thought Tilak looked really good at five or six where he came in, in that role for someone who's batted three for the majority of the last 18 months. I thought he did fantastically well. And now we've got options going into this last phase of the tournament against West Indies. Certainly, Sanju coming back after sitting on the side for so long, he looked in good touch. He made some good choices, and he got us out the blocks quickly. And it wasn't a scorecard that was dominated by anyone, but everyone chipped in. And that's sort of our modus operandi. We just want guys to focus on partnerships and keep the rate going quickly throughout the innings and everyone did really well at that the other night.

Ryan ten Doeschate