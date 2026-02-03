Home Sports Cricket Meet Anushka Sharma, the Virat Kohli Superfan Stamping Her Authority at WPL 2026
Meet Anushka Sharma, the Virat Kohli Superfan Stamping Her Authority at WPL 2026
Anushka Sharma is a fan of Virat Kohli. And, no, the lede is not misleading.
Anushka Sharma, the Virat Kohli superfan, has shone bright for Gujarat Giants at WPL 2026.
(Photo: Gujarat Giants)
On objective assessment, the writer runs the risk of being judged vague, or even bizarre, for a lede so self-evident. After all, considering how fervently Anushka Sharma is often seen celebrating Virat Kohli’s milestones, how animatedly she applauds every boundary off the former Indian captain’s bat, it is hardly subtle that Anushka Sharma is a fan of Virat Kohli. Beyond that, there is the small matter of marriage — a bond Kohli and Sharma has shared since 2017.
That, though, is Anushka Sharma the actor. The cricketing ecosystem has now witnessed the emergence of another Anushka Sharma — the cricketer — who has been among the most promising uncapped Indian players at the ongoing 2026 Women’s Premier League.
She is the leading run-scorer among uncapped players at WPL, wherein representing Gujarat Giants, she has accumulated 161 runs in six matches. In a team that is otherwise packed to the brim with overseas batting stalwarts, in the likes of Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney, Anushka, all of 22, has not looked out of depth.
In what was a must-win contest against Mumbai Indians last week, Gujarat had lost Mooney early. Facing a bowling unit that featured some of women’s cricket most revered names, including Shabnim Ismail and Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sharma remained resolute and scored a gritty 33.
Grit, resolve, determination and passion — a potent quartet — sit at the heart of Sharma’s ascent.
And where did she learn it from? The “best,” as she calls him. That is, Virat Kohli.
When Kohli struck a 51-ball 82 against Australia at the 2016 T20 World Cup on a challenging Chandigarh surface, he inspired millions to dream of becoming cricketers. Sharma was one of them.
In an exclusive interaction with The Quint ahead of Gujarat’s Eliminator clash against Delhi Capitals, she said:
Virat Kohli’s 82-run knock against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup has had a huge impact on my career. I had seen him play before that as well, but never really paid any attention. But on that day, I saw how a man single-handedly took the game away from the Aussies. He, alone, won India that match. Since then, I have been a huge Virat Kohli fan.
Anushka Sharma
On the Kohli-esque traits she wants to inculcate in her game, Sharma says:
His hunger, his passion, his determination to score runs, his grit — all of these are unparalleled. I believe that Virat Kohli is the best cricketer in all three formats. That particular knock left such an everlasting impression on me that after watching that match, I was determined to be a resolute cricketer like him.
The Sharma household in Gwalior has long shared an affinity with cricket. It was for her elder brother, Ayush, that Anushka first picked up the game at the tender age of four.
I was four when I started playing cricket. Though there are no professional cricketers in my family, they are all fans of the game. My father used to play during his younger days, and then my brother started playing when he was young. He taught me over-arm bowling at four so that I could bowl to him.
Anushka Sharma
Like most female cricketers in India, Anushka spent her initial years playing with, and often outperforming, boys.
I have grown up playing with boys. At home, I used to play with my brother. Then as I grew older, I started playing tennis ball cricket with his friends in the parks and streets of our colony. This is how my journey started.
Anushka Sharma
Brother Goes to IIT, Sister Goes Big in Cricket
Anushka was forced to part ways with her trusted cricketing companion when Ayush was selected for IIT. That separation, however, proved to be career-defining.
I had not really thought about pursuing cricket as a profession. I just enjoyed playing it, the same way I enjoyed playing football and badminton. But when I was in the eighth standard, my brother had to leave the household as he got selected for IIT. One of my father’s friend told him that trails will be held for the U-16 Gwalior team, and he must take me there. I did well in the trials and got selected for the district team. That went well too, and I was selected for the U-16 Madhya Pradesh team.
Anushka Sharma
Though always regarded as a prodigy, it was only during lockdown that she decided to pursue cricket professionally.
Even then, I had not thought about making a career out of it. My parents were always supportive, and they always encouraged me to play as much as I want, but I had not decided. But when COVID happened, I noticed a change in my thought process. I observed that I was getting more and more inclined towards the sport, so that was when I told my parents that I want to be a cricketer.
Beyond her parents and coaches, Anushka also credits Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Rajat Patidar for shaping her development.
Rajat bhaiya has also been a huge pillar of support in my career. The great thing about him is that he is always willing to help, and he does not discriminate while doing it. Be it a senior player asking for a suggestion or a kid from U-14, he will treat both the same way. Whenever I have asked him for advice, he has always been of help.
Anushka Sharma
Like a Fish to Water — Anushka Sharma’s Debut WPL Campaign So Far
It is not often that an uncapped player plays a match-winning knock on her WPL debut, but Anushka did precisely that. Against UP Warriorz, facing veterans like Shikha Pandey and Deandra Dottin, she scored a 30-ball 44, which included as many as seven boundaries.
Did debut nerves ever threaten to overwhelm her?
I will be honest with you — I was really nervous before the game. It is not that I don’t feel pressure. But that lasted till only till it was not my turn to bat. When it was, and when I went into the middle, my nerves that settled down. I told myself not to think about the bowler’s stature, but to play to the merit of the ball. Ash(leigh) Gardner also helped me get settled in the crease.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka believes Gujarat’s management, and coach Michael Klinger, has had a crucial role to play in helping her find her footing in the WPL.
The Gujarat Giants coaching and support staff have been very supportive. Especially, our coach Michael (Klinger) has backed me to the hilt. Only recently, I was feeling a bit disappointed because I got into thirties in my last two matches, but could not capitalise on the start. But Michael instilled confidence in me by saying that if I keep playing my natural game, a big score is just around the corner.
Anushka Sharma
Highs & Lows
The bat has not always been Anushka’s closest ally. During the 2024–25 domestic season, she endured a lean patch. But akin to her idol, Kohli, she found ways to bounce back stronger than ever before.
I have learned that time inevitably changes. It cannot always be sunshine for you. I had a very challenging time at the 2024-25 season, but I told myself that if I get to enjoy the time when I was scoring runs, I will also have to accept the time when I am not. The key is keeping yourself neutral and not getting no affected by the highs and lows. That helped me make a strong comeback.
Anushka Sharma
Having experienced the lows, Anushka is unfazed by the highs of WPL’s fame and recognition.
I don’t think my life has changed after WPL, honestly. Because I don’t really focus on the attention that I’m receiving — my only focus is on cricket. Currently, my only aim is to do better than what I am doing right now.