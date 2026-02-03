Meet Anushka Sharma, the Virat Kohli Superfan Stamping Her Authority at WPL 2026

She is the leading run-scorer among uncapped players at WPL, wherein representing Gujarat Giants, she has accumulated 161 runs in six matches. In a team that is otherwise packed to the brim with overseas batting stalwarts, in the likes of Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney, Anushka, all of 22, has not looked out of depth.

In what was a must-win contest against Mumbai Indians last week, Gujarat had lost Mooney early. Facing a bowling unit that featured some of women’s cricket most revered names, including Shabnim Ismail and Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sharma remained resolute and scored a gritty 33.