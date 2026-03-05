T20 World Cup: England Aren’t Perfect. Anything But. Yet, India Must Be Wary.

advertisement
The England cricket team is the sporting equivalent of a Fast & Furious film. Short on substance, longer on self-belief than the evidence strictly warrants, almost wilfully predictable — and yet, somehow, impossible to look away from.
How, exactly, are they in the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026?
They should have lost their second match to the West Indies. They did. By 3 runs.
They could have lost their third match to Italy — yes, you read that right — if only Ben Manenti and Grant Stewart extended their partnership to beyond 92 runs.
They could have lost to Sri Lanka, if not for an epic batting collapse from Dasun Shanaka’s team.
They could have lost to Pakistan, if not for Harry Brook scoring his fifth century against the same opposition across formats.
They could have lost to New Zealand, if not for Rehan Ahmed recording his highest T20I score — a 7-ball 19.
And yet, here they are. Semi-finalists. Facing the world’s number-one ranked T20I side, on Indian soil, in front of Indian crowds.
The 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup saw England suffering a 68-run defeat to India, in what was another semi-final contest between the two teams. Against the same opposition, the Three Lions lost 1-4 in a T20I series, and then followed it up with a horrific Champions Trophy offering, where they offered absolutely nothing — three matches, three defeats.
That marked the conclusion of Jos Buttler’s reign as the English skipper, and the white-ball responsibilities were given to Harry Brook. Since then, no captain has been more successful in this format of the game.
India are rightfully the number 1 ranked team in T20I cricket, but the only team who has had a better win percentage that Suryakumar Yadav’s boys since Brooks assumed captaincy is England.
England’s T20I Records Since Harry Brook Assumed Captaincy:
Matches — 20
Wins — 16
Defeats — 2
No Results — 2
Win Percentage — 80%
India, in that Same Period:
Matches — 28
Wins — 22
Defeats — 4
No Results — 2
Win Percentage — 78.57%
Highest Win/Loss Ratio Since Harry Brook Assumed Captaincy (Among Teams Competing in T20 World Cup 2026):
England — 8
India — 5.25
Canada — 2.6
Pakistan & USA — 2.33
Nepal — 2.166
When The Quint informed Brook about that statistic, at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, he said with a smile: I didn't even know that to be honest. That's news to me.
England are coming into this match with the acknowledgement that India will be the favourites. That, however, does not equate to England not giving themselves a fair chance.
Among the major reasons behind England’s progression to the semi-final is the form of Will Jacks. With the bat, he is his team’s second-highest run-scorer, having scored 191 runs at an average of 63.66 and a strike rate if 176.85. That is not all, though, because he also had picked seven crucial wickets for his team.
When The Quint had asked him about the team’s morale, he mentioned:
Another bowler who has been very handy with his spin is Liam Dawson, having taken 10 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of only 7.30 runs per over. He made his comeback to the team after a three-year hiatus in the summer, but has never, for once, looked out of either depth or ideas. When The Quint had asked him about it, he had credited his captain and coach — Harry Brook and Brendan McCullum.
Perhaps the most telling illustration of how this England side operates came in the Nepal match, and it had nothing to do with runs or wickets. Jos Buttler — who has scored only 62 runs in this tournament at an average of 8.85, a return that would have finished a less established player’s tour — walked the entire length of the pitch from his wicketkeeping position to exchange a quiet word with pacer Luke Wood during a critical over. Wood took a wicket in that same over. England won.
Buttler had admitted to The Quint:
Apart from the spinners, Jofra Archer could also prove to be a cause of concern for India. Despite blowing hot and cold throughout the competition, he has somehow found a way to bag 10 wickets.
Brook, on the eve of the match, affirmed that imperfect England are not looking for perfection against India.
Teams like New Zealand and Pakistan let England get away with imperfection. India, as a rule, do not. The question is not whether England deserve to be here. They probably do not. The question — the one that matters tonight — is whether that has ever stopped them.