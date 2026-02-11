Liam Dawson Exclusive Interview | 'Never Thought I Would Play for England Again'

Three years on, Dawson is not only back in England’s plans but has become a pivotal figure in Harry Brook’s side at the ongoing T20 World Cup. Had it not been for his figures of 4-0-21-2 against Nepal in the opening match, England would, in all likelihood, have lost.

Which begs the question: how did Dawson rekindle his love for England by relinquishing it in the first place?

Ahead of the tournament, The Quint spoke to the left-arm spinner in an exclusive conversation. He explained: