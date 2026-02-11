Home Sports Cricket Liam Dawson Exclusive Interview | 'Never Thought I Would Play for England Again'
Liam Dawson Exclusive Interview | 'Never Thought I Would Play for England Again'
Two years ago, Liam Dawson had given up on his dream of playing for England. Now, he's shining at the T20 World Cup.
Shuvaditya Bose
Cricket
Published:
i
T20 World Cup 2026: Exclusive Interview with England spinner Liam Dawson.
(Photo: X)
✕
advertisement
Ever since he picked up the red cherry at the age of three, Liam Dawson wanted only one thing: to represent England. As he grew older, that ambition sharpened. That crest, featuring Three Lions, was, for all purposes, his solitary purpose in life. And at age 32, he denied to play for that same team, voluntarily relinquishing the same crest.
Vincent van Gogh observed that the more you love, the more you suffer. Love, after all, extracts a price. Cricket — sport, more broadly — is strewn with nearly men: those who seldom make headlines, who rarely become protagonists, who are treated as expendable.
Always the Supporting Act, Waiting to Be Let Go Of
On his Test debut, he scored a 66 against India at Chennai, and was one of England’s only two bowlers to pick more than one wicket in that match. The second match saw him getting four wickets against South Africa. But a solitary underwhelming outing in his third appearance consigned Dawson to an eight-year exile from the longest format.
What about ODIs?
First match in 2016. Then a couple in 2018. Then in 2022, and next in 2026. One could be forgiven for thinking England were selecting him according to a FIFA World Cup cycle.
In T20Is, too, opportunities have been few, and far in between. It is, hence, when England called him for the series against Bangladesh in March 2023, Dawson declined the opportunity, and chose to play the Pakistan Super League.
Three years on, Dawson is not only back in England’s plans but has become a pivotal figure in Harry Brook’s side at the ongoing T20 World Cup. Had it not been for his figures of 4-0-21-2 against Nepal in the opening match, England would, in all likelihood, have lost.
Which begs the question: how did Dawson rekindle his love for England by relinquishing it in the first place?
Ahead of the tournament, The Quint spoke to the left-arm spinner in an exclusive conversation. He explained:
I always wanted to play for England from a young age, but probably three or four years ago, I stopped worrying about it. I just wanted to enjoy whatever cricket I was playing — whether that was for Hampshire or in tournaments around the world. England wasn’t the be-all and end-all for me anymore, and I think that really helped over the last three or four years. I just wanted to do well for whatever team I was playing for. Obviously, it’s nice to be back involved now, and hopefully I can stay involved a bit longer.
Dawson is 35 now, and the second-oldest member of the England squad. At this age, he did not dream about playing for England again, let alone being at the World Cup.
It is obviously brilliant to play for England. I didn’t think I’d play again, especially at the age I’m at. To come back and play all the T20s in the middle of our summer has been really good. I was very nervous going back into the environment because I hadn’t been around for a number of years, but it was very easy to settle back into the group. Brookie was very welcoming, same with Brendan. It was a really relaxed environment, but also a hard-working one where you want to get better.
Liam Dawson
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
‘Harry Brook Is World Class'
The Swindon-born cricketer credits his young captain, Harry Brook, for fostering an environment in which he has been able to thrive. Of the 26-year-old, Dawson is unequivocal, describing him as a ‘world-class’ batter.
Brookie is a class player. I would say he is world class, isn't he? The way he takes the best bowlers in the world down is something people can only dream of. I think he’s getting better every time he plays, and he’s still young. He’s a great leader as well, and he’s got a very exciting future ahead of him. He’s a brilliant player.
Liam Dawson
The Baz Coaching Philosophy
The relaxed environment, however, is often seen as a sign of reckless indifference to sporting ambitions. Geoffrey Boycott, for instance, has stated that coach Brendon McCullum has been selling a lie for three years, and England’s current brand of cricket is ‘a load of bull****.’
Dawson, though, asserts that McCullum’s approach is what every player would dream of.
People will always have their opinions, and that’s why sport is so good. Everyone has an opinion about how people play. But when you go into the England dressing room, you’re backed 110 per cent to believe in yourself and take the game on. Nobody doubts you in any situation. That’s something England have really instilled — backing yourself at all times — and as a player, that’s a great place to be. You never doubt yourself.
England’s weaknesses were laid bare in the first match itself, where Sam Curran had to pull the rabbit out of the hat to get his team over the line. Can they be regarded as a title contender?
Of course, I think we can challenge. When you look at England’s batting group, there are some destructive players in that top seven. It’s obviously a very good team. You’re going to have to play good cricket to win the tournament because there are so many other strong teams as well. If we play our best cricket, hopefully we can challenge and be there towards the knockouts.
Liam Dawson
And, what about his goals from the tournament?
The number one goal was to be in the England squad for the T20 World Cup. The second goal is to win the trophy for England — that’s my next goal. I haven’t thought about anything beyond that. My motto is simple — be yourself and do what I’ve done over the last few years. Don’t try to be someone you’re not, just do the job you’re good at.
Liam Dawson
Liam Has Been Brilliant Over the Whole Course of His Career: Will Jacks
England wants exactly that — for Liam Dawson to be himself. At the post-match press conference following the victory over Nepal, Will Jacks told The Quint:
Liam is obviously someone who I think has been brilliant over the whole course of his career and playing now for England. I think he's really cherishing that and really just enjoying every moment here. He's incredibly talented and the skill set that he has is quite unique. He's able to hit the stumps at an incredibly high percentage, undercut the ball and predict what the batsman is going to do. Even today, I think they got off to a great start. They played well and changed the pace of the game. He came in fourth over, maybe, I think, and broke the partnership and just slowed the game down for us. And obviously to go for less than 24 on that surface is very impressive and match-defining.
Will Jacks
Liam Dawson is in love again. And sometimes, love is worth the pain it once caused.