T20 World Cup: India Favourites, but Anything Can Happen in T20 — Harry Brook

"I didn't even know that to be honest. That's news to me," said Harry Brook, sporting a smile sparked by astonishment.

And what caused the astonishment? A statistic.

The Quint informed Harry Brook that ever since he assumed England's T20I captaincy, only one team — among the ones competing at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 — has had a better win percentage than the number 1 ranked T20I team in the world, India. That team happens to be the one he leads — England.