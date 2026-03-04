T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Doesn’t Worry About Technique — Morne Morkel

I think just sometimes this game can be hard on you, cruel on you. Similar situation that Sanju found himself in, that in your career you're going to find moments like this. This is good growth for him, it's good learning for him. For a young guy finding his feet in international cricket, this will only help him down the line and for Indian cricket. But coming back to his form, Abhishek, his way of playing is one or two shots that can find him that rhythm, that can give him that confidence back. And that for me is a pleasing sign. He's not a guy that worries too much about technique. Normally those sort of players take a lot more time to get into confidence. So like I said, it's a fresh page for him tomorrow, opportunity to go and do well. Scored 100 here against England not so long ago. So for him, it's just tapping into those little videos and looking at his feel-good moments and building a blueprint and knowing he's starting on zero tomorrow. It's a new opportunity for him and for him to make a play.

Morne Morkel