T20 World Cup: Cometh the Hour, Cometh Sanju Samson as India Qualify for Semis

In the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, a target of over 195 runs have been chased only twice — by England and South Africa. In the history of this competition, India’s highest ever chase was 173. In the history of this competition, India had lost every time they were asked to chase over 180 runs.
Until now. Today is when history was rewritten by Suryakumar Yadav and his team.
Confucious, the famous Chinese philosopher, had said — Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. Indeed, India’s greatest glory has not been in their invincibility, but in their ability to bounce back stronger every time they had their backs to the wall.
Sanju Samson Is the Saviour for India
How does the world number 1 team have their backs to a wall, in a competition held in their backyard, and in a match against the seventh-ranked team?
Fair enough.
But the match held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata was not just a regular T20I fixture — it was a game where statistics hold very little value. Virtually, it was a quarter-final. Against a team that might not have been at their best in the recent past, but have certainly rediscovered their mojo in this competition. The same West Indies, who had not lost a single T20 World Cup match at Eden Gardens.
Until now.
Despite conceding 195 runs, and despite losing two of their best batters within the first five overs, India found a way to script history by handing West Indies their first T20 World Cup defeat in Kolkata, and thereby, ensuring qualification into the semi-finals. Chasing a target of 196 runs, India chased the target down in 19.2 overs at a loss of 5 wickets.
Sanju Samson provided the impetus to the chase by hitting a couple of maximums and a four in the third over off Akeal Hosein, but the left-arm spinner had the last laugh, as he dismissed Abhishek Sharma in that same over. The Indian opener would dearly want to forget about the events of today, as after missing a couple of catches, he could only contribute 10 runs with the bat and ended up facing 11 deliveries in the process.
A couple of overs later, Ishan Kishan lost his wicket to Jason Holder. Like his fellow southpaw, he too could only score 10 runs.
At 41/2, India were staring into a future of bleak uncertainty. Would they face premature exit — only their second semi-final non-qualification in over a decade — on their soil? In front of 60,000-odd spectators at the Eden Gardens, who cheered for the team for three hours straight?
They would not. Courtesy — Sanju Samson.
The keeper-batter has been among the most underwhelming performers with the bat in T20I cricket since 2025 — not just in the Indian cricket team, but in all of men’s cricket. In fact, it has been over 15 months since he last had a 60+ knock in T20Is for India.
But cometh the hour, cometh the man.
Courtesy of Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 50-ball 97, India chased the total down with four deliveries to spare. This happens to be the sixth-highest score while chasing in a men’s T20 World Cup match, and the highest by an Indian player. It also was Samson’s fourth-highest score in T20I cricket, and the highest while batting second. Such was his influence in today’s chase that the second-highest scorer from the Indian team was Tilak Varma, who had only scored a 15-ball 27.
Story of the First Innings
The decision to field after winning the flip of the coin was a no-brainer from the Indian captain. Three of the four T20 World Cup 2026 matches at the Eden Gardens were won by the teams batting first, but with this being the first 7 PM match at the venue, dew was always likely to aide batting in the second innings.
The tone of the match, in the initial stages, was set by Arshdeep Singh. Courtesy of his two economical overs up front, in which he conceded only 13 runs, the West Indies could only accumulate 23 runs in the first three overs — a deviation from their usual batting template in the first three overs.
Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah ensured the theme continues in the second half of the powerplay, which yielded only 22 runs, as West Indies’ score read 45/0 after six overs. In particular, Shai Hope struggled to get a move on, scoring a run-a-ball 25 in the powerplay.
But the bigger headline, though, was two squandered chances by the Indian team. Varun Chakravarthy could easily have ran Roston Chase out, if only he looked up before launching his throw, while Abhishek Sharma dropped what could have been the easiest catch of this tournament.
Chakravarthy made amends for his fielding gaffe by triggering the breakthrough on his first over, though it did not come in the form of Chase. Hope, who always was found wanting for hope of getting the ball on his bat, saw his misery coming to a conclusion when he was absolutely bamboozled by Chakrabvarthy’s spin. In 33 deliveries, he scored merely 32 runs.
In a way, Hope’s departure served as a boon for his team, with Shimron Hetmyer’s arrival finally sparking a rise in the scoring rate of West Indies. In his first 10 deliveries, he scored 25 runs, including a six and a four off Chakravarthy, which helped West Indies reach the three-figure mark in 11.1 overs.
The onslaught did not last long, though, as Jasprit Bumrah’s reintroduction in the 12th over saw Hetmyer returning to the dressing room after scoring a 12-ball 27.
That particular over proved to be the turning point in West Indies’ innings, as a couple of deliveries later, Bumrah bowled a masterfully concealed slower delivery which Chase could not pick. Many strokes of luck and 40 runs later, the opener eventually saw his stay in the middle being curbed, with Suryakumar Yadav taking a fine catch at extra cover.
The fourth wicket arrived in the 15th over, courtesy of Hardik Pandya. Sherfane Rutherford, who was dropped on 1 by Tilak Varma, edged a Pandya delivery into the gloves of Sanju Samson, departing after a score of 9-ball 14. On this particular occasion, credit must be given to Pandya and Yadav alike — the former bowled an excellent last over after conceding 34 runs in his first three, while the latter showed faith in his prized all-rounder, as opposed to opting for a sixth bowling option in Shivam Dube.
With the score reading 125/4 after 15 overs, and with two new batters at the crease, it seemed that West Indies will struggle to get to the 170-run mark. Especially, when two of those five overs were to be bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.
What transpired, however, would have taken the sting out of the Indian confidence. 70 runs were scored in those last five overs, with Bumrah himself conceding 26 of those runs.
The momentum shift, however, was triggered by a 24-run 16th over by Arshdeep Singh, albeit the pacer returned strongly to concede only 6 runs in the penultimate over. It was not a day to remember for Chakravarthy either, who conceded 14 runs in his last over.
India’s two prime bowlers — Chakravarthy and Bumrah — conceding a combined 76 runs in their quota of eight overs was among the major reasons behind West Indies accumulating a total of 195/4. In terms of economy rate, Axar Patel was the only bowler whose economy rate was lower than 9 runs per over.