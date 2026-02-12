T20 World Cup: Harry Brook, Jamie Overton Confident About England Bouncing Back

England arrived at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with form on their side. They had lost only one of their last 13 T20Is before this tournament. In this period, they won series against teams like the West Indies and South Africa at home, and whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 away from home.

Ahead of the tournament, The Quint had asked all-rounder Will Jacks about England’s preparation in the run-in to the competition. He told us: