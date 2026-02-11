T20 World Cup: Rutherford & Motie Star, West Indies Beat England After 14 Months

There was a semblance of a recovery bid when captain Harry Brook constructed a 51-run stand with Sam Curran, but when he lost his wicket to Motie, England’s defeat was all but confirmed.

Sam Curran did play a valiant knock of unbeaten 43, but with no support from the other end, he was always fighting a losing cause. With this defeat, England now stares at a trip back to the drawing board, for they were saved by the skin of their teeth against Nepal.

Brook’s team will now face neighbours Scotland and Italy, with both matches taking place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. West Indies, meanwhile, will face Nepal in Mumbai, before returning to Kolkata to face Italy.