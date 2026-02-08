T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Nearly Pull Off a Major Upset, England Saved by Curran

The Quint asked Nandan Yadav after the game whether he would reflect on the game with pride, or with regret. Pride, because his team, who had not played any T20I till 2014, had nearly defeated England, who became a champion of this tournament four years before Nepal’s T20I debut. And regret, because from the position they were in, they could have won this fixture.

Nandan told us that he is feeling 50% pride and 50% regret. Once the overriding emotion of so-year-yet-so-far subsides, the pacer, alongside all of his compatriots, can be really proud of their effort.

The pitch that was used today was the very same where India struggled to get past 160 against the United States of America. But against England’s bowling unit, which included the likes of Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid, Nepal scored 180 runs, which included seven sixes.