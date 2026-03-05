T20 World Cup: Gambhir & McCullum — in India vs England, a Battle of Two Coaches

On what was a hot Mumbai evening, Brendan McCullum took the field at the Wankhede Stadium against a team who had a variation of ‘India’ to their name. His batting compatriot, in that encounter, was Gautam Gambhir. Against Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders had secured a victory.

Fourteen years later, on what will be a hot Mumbai evening, Brendan McCullum will usher a team onto the Wankhede Stadium, to topple a team that will be supported by a billion ‘Indians’ — India. On this occasion, however, his stumbling block will be Gautam Gambhir.