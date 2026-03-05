Home Sports Cricket T20 World Cup: Gambhir & McCullum — in India vs England, a Battle of Two Coaches
T20 World Cup: Gautam Gambhir and Brendan McCullum are similar in their mannerisms, yet different in approaches.
Shuvaditya Bose
T20 World Cup 2026: On the contrast and similarities between Gautam Gambhir and Brendan McCullum.
(Photo: X)
On what was a hot Mumbai evening, Brendan McCullum took the field at the Wankhede Stadium against a team who had a variation of ‘India’ to their name. His batting compatriot, in that encounter, was Gautam Gambhir. Against Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders had secured a victory.
Fourteen years later, on what will be a hot Mumbai evening, Brendan McCullum will usher a team onto the Wankhede Stadium, to topple a team that will be supported by a billion ‘Indians’ — India. On this occasion, however, his stumbling block will be Gautam Gambhir.
Among the many minuscule battles that will be on offer in the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, one has to keep an eye on the battle of the two coaches — Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian team, and Brendan McCullum, organiser-in-chief of England.
Though similar in terms of their passion for victory, and aggression in their pursuit of the same, Gambhir and McCullum are very different coaches. Gambhir, for instance, is known to back his instincts as opposed to being an avid subscriber of analytics. In fact, in the immediate aftermath of India’s victory against the West Indies, he announced — Data is overrated.
I don't believe in data, honestly. I've never seen the data. I don't even know what data is all about. I absolutely do not believe in it, because I feel it's more about instinct. T20 cricket is about instinct and backing your instinct as well. Whatever knowledge I have about the game and T20 format, I try and probably give it to the captain, try and help him out as much as I can. But ultimately it's the captain that takes the final call. But data and all, I don't believe honestly, because it's very overrated.
Gautam Gambhir
McCullum, on the contrary, is known to have a knack for analytics, to an extent that he is often seen sending his team cryptic messages from the sidelines.
What unites the pair, though, is that they both divide public opinion, and have been vilified by former cricketers of the country they are coaching. Gambhir has been called a “hypocrite,” while McCullum’s brand of coaching has been termed “brainless” and “stupid.”
Ahead of the semi-final, The Quint asked Dinesh Karthik — who has played with Gambhir in the Indian team, and under McCullum in KKR — about the similarities and dissimilarities between the pair, in a JioStar Media Day interaction.
His opinion was:
GG and Baz are very different personalities. Both are aggressive in their own ways. Baz is a relaxed kind of guy, but on the field he is extremely aggressive. Gautam, on the other hand, wears his emotions on his sleeve — and that’s quite evident.
Dinesh Karthik
On the data divide, Karthik, who is currently working as an ICC expert, opined:
It’s interesting that Gautam made this statement. Baz does use data, that’s true. But to be fair, he does not use data as much as some of the other coaches I have seen. In this regard, I think it’s about to each their own.
Dinesh Karthik
He further elaborated:
What’s been good about both their journeys is that they’ve taken young teams and had success in certain formats, while facing challenges in others. They’re dealing with those challenges in their own ways. If I draw parallels beyond cricket, both are proper family men. Gautam has a terrific record in the IPL as both captain and coach. Brendan McCullum has been very good as a player in the IPL, and as a coach with KKR they reached the final.
Former English cricketers, in the likes of Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, have previously cited logistical advantages as the predominant cause behind India’s ICC Champions Trophy triumph. In this competition, however, England have played in only four venues, as opposed to India’s seven.
Will that be an advantage for England? Karthik doesn’t think so.
Both teams have travelled as much, so I don’t think England will have any logistical or fatigue-related advantage. In this T20 World Cup, there has been breathing time between games. It becomes an issue when you’re playing one day, travelling the next, and then playing again. India have had a decent amount of breaks. I remember after their first match, they had quite a nice gap. They would have been aware of the schedule and planned their practice sessions and travel accordingly. Yes, England have played at fewer grounds. But will India be up and ready for the game? I would think so. I don’t believe fatigue will be much of a factor, especially with a good two-to-three-day break between their last game and this one.
Dinesh Karthik
