T20 World Cup 2026: Eden Gardens Does Not Let Down Gautam Gambhir, Again

Gautam Gambhir knows every blade of grass at Eden Gardens.

Among India’s most storied venues, this ground — and this city — have given him more than most. In his playing career, Gambhir enjoyed an exemplary record at the Eden Gardens. Now that he has transitioned to the coaching side, and is at the helm of the Indian cricket team, his experience of the venue came in handy in his team’s five-wicket triumph over West Indies, in what was a virtual quarter-final at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Reflecting on the victory, he told The Quint at the post-match press conference: