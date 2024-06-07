T20 World Cup 2024: USA Stun Pakistan, Win by 5 Runs in Super Over

Saurabh Netravalkar defended that despite being struck for a four off the second ball by Iftikhar. He too bowled two wides. He, however, got Iftikhar out for four with Nitish Kumar picking up a superb catch as Pakistan needed seven runs off the last ball but could manage only two, losing the match by five runs.

This is the USA's second victory in Group A after they started with a win against Canada in the tournament lung-opener on June 1. Pakistan lost their first match and will take on arch-rivals India on Sunday in New York.

Chasing 160 for victory, opener Steven Taylor departed for 12 (16) in the final over of the Powerplay, as USA scored 44/1. Skipper Monank Patel and Andries Gous put Pakistan on the back foot with a brilliant 69-run partnership for the second wicket that moved the tournament co-hosts into treble figures and seemingly in control of the run chase. Monank was particularly impressive, hitting a classy half-century to give his side hope. He scored an exact 50 off 38 balls, hitting seven boundaries and one six, while Gous scored 35 off 26 balls.