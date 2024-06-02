T20 World Cup 2024: Aaron Jones Scores 94* As USA Beat Canada in Opener

Canada, who elected to bat first, got off to a flying start thanks to a solid outing from Dhaliwal. However, wickets at regular intervals pegged them back. A solid partnership between Dhaliwal and Kirton helped them reach to a massive total.

In reply, the USA lost their star batsman Steve Taylor early. But a magnificent 100-run stand between Gous and Jones put the hosts firmly in control.

Jones, in particular, was unstoppable, smashing sixes and fours in his whirlwind innings. He reached his fifty off just 22 balls, the fastest for USA in T20Is. The partnership was broken following Gous' dismissal, but Jones continued his onslaught, taking Canada bowling apart and ensuring a comfortable win for his side.

USA will now face Pakistan in their next World Cup matchup on June 6 whereas Canada will be looking to bounce back against Ireland on June 7.