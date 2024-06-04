T20 World Cup: Sporting Harmony Unites Cricket-Starved Indian, Pak Expats in USA

The United States of America may be a powerhouse of global sports, but the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is the first major international cricket competition being held in the fifty-state nation. The showpiece event has generated huge excitement among cricket fans worldwide, but within the USA, it is the large South Asian expatriate community who are the most delighted assemblage, with cricket being intertwined with culture in those regions.

As the World Cup kicks off, a visit to the newly-constructed Nassau Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York, reveals that an overwhelming majority of the fans flocking are South Asian Expats. The stadium, boasting 34,000 seats, dominates the famous Eisenhower Park and will host half of the 16 games to be played in the USA, including the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan on 9 June.