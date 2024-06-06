T20 World Cup: Experts Slam ICC for 'Sub Standard' NY Pitch, Call it 'Unsafe'

Experts slam ICC for sub-standard pitch.
Image: X/ICC
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and ex-England captain Michael Vaughan slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the "sub standard" pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York after Men in Blue's opening game against Ireland on Wednesday (as per IST).
India defeated Ireland by eight wickets in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener as another match at the venue cast doubts over the surface. It was the second consecutive game at the stadium where the team was bowled out under 100 runs.
In reply, Rohit's 37-ball 52 coupled with Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 36 powered India to a thumping victory with 48 balls to spare. Commenting on the nature of the surface, Vaughan criticised the ICC for keeping players safety in jeopardy by allowing them to play on the "sub standard surface".
Pathan also reiterated the former English captain's view and said the pitch is not suitable for playing a World Cup match. He added that if it had been in India, the match would have never taken place on it again.
Commenting on the pitch and his injury in the post-match presentation, Rohit said the wicket was not settled down in the second innings and had enough for the bowlers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined