T20 World Cup: Experts Slam ICC for 'Sub Standard' NY Pitch, Call it 'Unsafe'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and ex-England captain Michael Vaughan slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the "sub standard" pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York after Men in Blue's opening game against Ireland on Wednesday (as per IST).

India defeated Ireland by eight wickets in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener as another match at the venue cast doubts over the surface. It was the second consecutive game at the stadium where the team was bowled out under 100 runs.