T20 World Cup: Stoinis’ All-Round Effort Takes Australia to 39-Run Win Over Oman

The right-handed batter took Oman bowlers to the cleaners as Warner held the other end strong. Warner upped the ante in the 13th over, scoring back-to-back fours, which also gave his partner a big confidence boost. Stoinis unloaded four maximums in the 15th over off Mehran's bowling, to again change the complexion of the innings.

He brought up 50 off just 27 balls, before Warner joined him in the milestone club, playing a more anchoring role. Warner departed in the 19th over, soon after his half-century, scoring 56 off 51 balls. Stoinis remained unbeaten, compiling 67 off 36, as Australia set a total of 164/5 – Tim David (9 off 4 balls) was run out on the final ball of the innings.