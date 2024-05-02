T20 WC: Father Reveals Rinku Singh Is Heartbroken After Not Getting Selected

T20 World Cup 2024: Rinku Singh heartbroken after not getting picked.
(Photo: BCCI)
After Rinku Singh's omission from India's T20 World Cup squad, his father Khanchandra Singh said that the family had sweets and firecrackers ready as there were so much hopes.
The BCCI on Tuesday (30 April) announced India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. The main squad did not feature Rinku as he had been included in the team as a reserve player.
Rinku have played 15 T20Is having scored 356 runs with the highest score of 69 at a strike rate of 176.24 and an average of 89.0
India Squad for T20 WC: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan
