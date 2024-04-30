T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Fans Miffed by Rinku Singh’s Exclusion From Squad

On Tuesday, 30 April, the BCCI announced India's squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup set to take place in the USA and the West Indies. Rohit Sharma has assumed the leadership role, as expected, with Hardik Pandya appointed as vice-captain.
However, there was a surprising exclusion as Rinku Singh was left out of the squad and named among the travelling reserves.
Sanju Samson has been named the designated wicket-keeper with Rishabh Pant also in the mix. However, KL Rahul was left out of the squad. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also made a much-anticipated return.
Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja bolster the all-round department. In addition to Rinku, Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan are named among the travelling reserves.
India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Travelling reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan
Rinku's absence from the squad has sparked discontent among fans, who have been expressing their sentiments on social media platforms. Here’s how they reacted on X:
