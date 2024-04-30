Analysing India’s T20 WC Squad – Samson Gets Justice, but Rinku Needs To Wait

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal have all bowled in the past in their careers. But off late, they have stopped short of rolling their arm over. Jaiswal, however, did bowl last year during the series in West Indies. Sharma and Kohli bowled during the ODI World Cup last year, especially in the last league game against the Netherlands. It became a major event, as one can imagine.

Rinku has probably missed out just because he does not tick two boxes. Once the selectors had made up their minds or were asked to do so over Sharma and Kohli, there was no option but to look for multi-skilled players. Dube ticks the box by a fair distance. Recent trends suggest that Dube has not bowled for Chennai Super Kings, but he has been asked to do so in the nets. Sharma even used Dube as a bowling option against Afghanistan.