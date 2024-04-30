Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Fans Miffed by Rinku Singh’s Exclusion From Squad

T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Fans Miffed by Rinku Singh’s Exclusion From Squad

Here's how fans reacted to Rinku Singh's omission from team India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.
The Quint
Cricket
Published:

Here's how fans reacted to Rinku Singh's omission from team India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

|
Deepak Malik
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here's how fans reacted to Rinku Singh's omission from team India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, 30 April, the BCCI announced India's squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup set to take place in the USA and the West Indies. Rohit Sharma has assumed the leadership role, as expected, with Hardik Pandya appointed as vice-captain. 

However, there was a surprising exclusion as Rinku Singh was left out of the squad and named among the travelling reserves.

Sanju Samson has been named the designated wicket-keeper with Rishabh Pant also in the mix. However, KL Rahul was left out of the squad. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also made a much-anticipated return.

Also ReadT20 World Cup: India Announce Squad, Chahal & Samson Picked With Rinku Left Out
Also ReadT20 World Cup 2024: Jofra Archer Named in Buttler-Led England’s 15-Player Squad
Also ReadT20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Announce Squad, Nortje Picked Despite Poor Form
Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja bolster the all-round department. In addition to Rinku, Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan are named among the travelling reserves.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Travelling reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Rinku's absence from the squad has sparked discontent among fans, who have been expressing their sentiments on social media platforms. Here’s how they reacted on X:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT