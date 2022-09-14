Virat Kohli Jumps to 15th in ICC T20I Batter Rankings Following Asia Cup Heroics

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also held on to his 14th position in the list with 606 points.

On the list for bowlers, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped a place to be ranked seventh while spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (up nine places to 41st) and Axar Patel (up 14 places to 57th) have also made notable gains.

The Pakistani bowling duo of Haris Rauf (up nine places to 25th) and Mohammad Nawaz (up seven places to 34th) were the biggest gainers after their strong performances in the Asia Cup.