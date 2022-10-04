T20 World Cup: Shimron Hetmyer Dropped From West Indies Squad for Missing Flight

Charismatic left-hand batter Shimron Hetmyer has been replaced in the West Indies squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, beginning on 16 October, after he missed the flight to Australia from Guyana.

The 25-year-old has been replaced by Shamarh Brooks and Cricket West Indies (CWI) has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the change. Hetmyer reportedly missed his re-scheduled flight to Australia, which had been changed from October 1 to October 3 at his request, due to family reasons.