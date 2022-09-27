T20 World Cup: Hosts Australia Bank Hopes on the Tried & Tested to Defend Title

Though Marsh has been plagued by injuries this year, the medium pacer’s all-round abilities assure him of a certain place within the playing XI.

Meanwhile, both Maxwell and Wade are senior campaigners within the T20 setup and have been crucial for their side’s success in the last couple of years.

The former with his right arm off spin offers captain Finch more bowling options, while wicketkeeper Wade has grown in confidence and has been excellent in his role as the finisher lately.

The veteran keeper was Australia’s second-highest run-scorer against India and his unbeaten 45 in Mohali helped them record their only win of the series.

Stoinis, much like Marsh and Maxwell, can chip in with the ball but it is his power-hitting skills that set him apart from the rest. With a strike rate of 162.50 in 2022, Stoinis has evolved into one of the most dangerous finishers and is a sure threat to any opposition during the death overs.