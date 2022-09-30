T20 World Cup: Who Could Replace Jasprit Bumrah? Analysing India’s Pace Options

The Indian cricket team could be considered a fine anti-thesis of the phrase ‘every problem has a solution,’ since in their case, every solution is being followed by the emergence of a new problem – trapping the team in a loop of making emergency amendments instead of addressing the pre-existing frailties.

With Virat Kohli returning to form and KL Rahul scoring three half-centuries in his last five innings, India might have found a solution for their top-order woes and with Axar Patel scalping nine wickets in his last four matches, India might have found a solution to Ravindra Jadeja’s injury as well.