RR Cricketer Shimron Hetmyer and Wife Nirvani Welcome Their First Child

Soon after RR won their match against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, Hetmyer had left the IPL bio-bubble and flew back to his home in Guyana to be with his partner for the delivery.

The Royals' have lent their full support to the Windies player and issued a statement saying, "We are helping him (Hetymer) in every way we can, and our best wishes are with him and his wife Nirvani. We look forward to Shimron then returning to Mumbai, and resuming duties at the Royals for the remainder of our matches in IPL 2022."

Hetmyer has promised his RR fans that he won't be gone for long and that he will be back with the team in Mumbai soon.