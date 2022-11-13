T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler Picks Suryakumar Yadav as Player of the Tournament

Shadab Is a Prime Contender for the Award: Babar Azam

On being asked the same question to Pakistan skipper, he had no hesitation in picking Shadab Khan, whose all-round contributions have been pivotal in Pakistan's late surge to the final.



"I think it should be Shadab Khan for the way he is playing," Babar said.



"While his bowling has been outstanding, his batting also improved quite a bit. His dominating performances in the last three games along with his outstanding fielding makes him a prime contender for the Player of the Tournament," he added.



Nine players have been shortlisted for the Player of the Tournament by ICC with players from England and Pakistan dominating the list.



There are three players from England, two each from Pakistan and India and one each from Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Fans will get the chance to vote for the winner.