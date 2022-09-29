Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 With Stress Fracture: Report

Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 With Stress Fracture: Report

Jasprit Bumrah recently made his comeback but a stress fracture will see him giving the T20 World Cup 2022 a miss.
Shuvaditya Bose
Cricket
Updated:

Jasprit Bumrah dropped to second place among bowlers in the latest ICC ODI rankings after missing the final match against England due to a back spasm.   

|

Photo: Twitter/BCCI

)<div class="paragraphs"><p> Jasprit Bumrah dropped to second place&nbsp;among bowlers in the latest ICC ODI rankings after missing the final match against England due to a back spasm.&nbsp; &nbsp;</p></div>

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with a back stress fracture injury, according to a report in PTI.

Bumrah had recently returned to the Indian team after recovering from an injury that saw him spending two months on the sidelines, but the speedster is now expected to be out of action for another four to six months.

Also ReadIndia vs SA T20I: Rahul & Suryakumar Smash Fifties, India Win by 8 Wickets
"Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.”

Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa.

The 28-year-old is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

(With inputs from PTI). 

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 29 Sep 2022,03:13 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT