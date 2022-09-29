Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 With Stress Fracture: Report

Jasprit Bumrah dropped to second place among bowlers in the latest ICC ODI rankings after missing the final match against England due to a back spasm.
Photo: Twitter/BCCI
Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with a back stress fracture injury, according to a report in PTI.
Bumrah had recently returned to the Indian team after recovering from an injury that saw him spending two months on the sidelines, but the speedster is now expected to be out of action for another four to six months.
Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa.
The 28-year-old is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery.
(With inputs from PTI).
