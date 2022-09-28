India vs SA T20I: South Africa Recover From 9/5 to Post 106/8 in Series-Opener

South Africa have been restricted to 106/8 in T20I series-opener against India at Thiruvananthapuram.

Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets in the second over while Deepak Chahar picked one each in the first and third to reduce the Proteas to 14/5 in 3 overs.

Aiden Markram helped stabalise the innings and added 25 runs to the tally. There were just two more batters who scored in double figures, with Wayne Parnell scoring 24 and Keshav Maharaj top-scoring with 41.