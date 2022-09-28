India vs SA T20I: South Africa Recover From 9/5 to Post 106/8 in Series-Opener

India vs South Africa: Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets in the second over.
(Photo: BCCI)
South Africa have been restricted to 106/8 in T20I series-opener against India at Thiruvananthapuram.
Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets in the second over while Deepak Chahar picked one each in the first and third to reduce the Proteas to 14/5 in 3 overs.
Aiden Markram helped stabalise the innings and added 25 runs to the tally. There were just two more batters who scored in double figures, with Wayne Parnell scoring 24 and Keshav Maharaj top-scoring with 41.
Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first after winning the toss. One injury concern though as Jasprit Bumrah was advised rest after complaining of back pain on Tuesday.
"Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was then ruled out of the first game," the board said in a statement.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Chahar made it to first eleven in place of Hardik Pandya and Bumrah, who played the last game against Australia.