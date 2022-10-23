T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan: Rain Clears as Melbourne’s Weather Improves

T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: The chances of rain at Melbourne have decreased significantly.
(Photo: IANS)
Cricket enthusiasts can expect full 40 overs of enthralling action, as rain is unlikely to play spoilsport during the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, 23 October.
Till a few days ago, the chances of rain were as high as 80%, and a washout or at least a rain-curtailed game seemed to be on the cards. However, the weather in Melbourne has improved miraculously in the past couple of days and the precipitation chances are now almost negligible for the duration of the match.
It will remain the same for the first hour, before the chances of rain increase at 8pm – but only to 4%.
Fans are likely to witness full 40 overs of action at the MCG.
The precipitation chances will further increase to 5% at 10pm local time, but it is only at 11pm that there will be a significant spike to 17%. If there are no delays in the match and teams bowl out their overs within the stipulated time, the match is expected to conclude by that time.
The chances of rain will be on a steady spike overnight, and it is expected to rain over the next four days in Melbourne, which could end up affecting the double-header on Wednesday – England vs Ireland and New Zealand vs Afghanistan.
However, fortunately for the Indian and Pakistani loyalists, the weather gods are very likely to show leniency. The fans have already started arriving in huge numbers, as the MCG is expected to host over 90,000 spectators for the epic encounter. The game will begin at 1:30pm according to the Indian Standard Time (1pm PST).
