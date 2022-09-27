Ind vs SA: India Will Look To Sort Out Death Bowling Woes Ahead of T20 World Cup

With the three-match series against South Africa set to commence on Wednesday, India will be looking to sort out their death bowling issues and offer game time to untested players as part of their final preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup next month.

Following the 2-1 T20 series win against defending champions Australia, captain Rohit Sharma had expressed his delight at the team’s improved display but pointed out that the death bowling remained an issue that needs to be sorted.

The hosts who play their first match at Thiruvananthapuram will be without the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.