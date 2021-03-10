T Natarajan Yet to Join India Squad for England T20Is: Report

Left arm seamer T Natarajan may not be part of the Indian side for the first of five T20Is against England in Ahmedabad. The Tamil Nadu bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore undergoing his rehabilitation, reported Cricinfo.

The NCA has reportedly informed the team management of his unavailability at least until March 12. The nature of the injury and the duration of his likely absence however couldn't be confirmed. The BCCI is yet to send out any formal update on the player.