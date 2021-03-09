Devdutt Padikkal Creates History With 4 Consecutive Tons

Alongside captain Ravikumar Samarth (192), Padikkal made the Kerala fielders and bowlers toil as the opening pair added 249 runs in 42.4 overs.

Padikkal scored 101 runs off 119 balls - an innings that was studded with ten boundaries and two sixes. At the end of 50 overs, Karnataka put 338 runs on board. For Kerala, Jalaj Saxena was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 0/34 in his 10 overs, while everyone else went for more than six and a half runs an over. Sreesanth conceded 73 in his 10 overs.

Currently, Padikkal leads the charts for the highest run-getters in the tournament with 673 runs to his name from 6 innings.

Padikkal, who has played a total of 19 List A games, has 6 centuries and 7 fifties to his name at an average of 88.20 with a total runs tally of 1323.

Padikkal has become only the third batsman after Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara and South Africa's Alviro Peterson to score four consecutive tons in List A cricket. While Sangakkara had scored four centuries on the trot during the 2015 World Cup, Peterson had achieved the feat during Momentum One Day Cup 2015/16.

Earlier, Padikkal had a memorable IPL debut in 2020 where he scored 473 runs in 14 matches. He scored five fifties in his debut season for RCB.