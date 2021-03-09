Rahul Chahar Likely Addition to India Squad for Eng T20s: Report

Chahar, one of the standby players during the recently concluded Test series, has been with the Indian team in the bubble and would be the automatic choice. He was also part of the Indian contingent that had a practice session on Monday (March 8) evening.

Others players who were on standby during the Test series, like K S Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Priyank Panchal, had been released to join their state sides for the Vijay Hazare Trophy but Chahar had stayed back with the team.

Chahar, 21, had a reasonably successful IPL 2020 for Mumbai Indians. He made his T20I debut for India in 2019 but has not played again since that match against West Indies in the Caribbean.