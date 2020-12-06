Natarajan, Hardik Shine as India Win T20I Series Against Australia

T Natarajan and Hardik Pandya did what they do best in a cricket field as India won the second T20I game against Australia by 6 wickets and with that took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Sydney. It also marks the first time since 2016 that India have managed to beat Australia in a T20I series home or away.

Australia were forced to make plenty of changes to their side with captain Aaron Finch and Mitchell Starc being the latest to drop out. While Finch hadn’t recovered from an injury, Starc had withdrawn on compassionate grounds. Australia posted a very competitive 194/5 but a half century from Shikhar Dhawan and then a brutal attack by Pandya (44* off 22 deliveries) in the final overs helped India storm over the line.