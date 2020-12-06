Mitchell Starc Withdraws From Remaining T20Is vs India

Left-arm Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has withdrawn himself from the remaining two T20Is of the ongoing three-match series against India on compassionate grounds due to a family illness.

Starc, who arrived in Sydney from Canberra on Saturday, left the team bubble after learning of a family illness, reports cricket.com.au

"There is nothing in the world more important than family and in this case Mitch is no exception," said head coach Justin Langer in a statement.

"We will give Mitch all the time he needs and welcome him back into the squad with open arms whenever he feels the time is right for him and his family," he added.