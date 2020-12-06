Rahane Starts Aus Tour With a Century on Day 1 of Warm-Up Game

Winning the toss and electing to bat, India 'A' didn't got off to a great start as young openers Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw went back to the dressing room without troubling the scorers.

Hanuma Vihari (15) then stitched a nice partnership with Pujara and took the team's score to 40 before he was out lbw by Jackson Bird.

Rahane, who is leading the side and is expected to lead India after Virat Kohli's departure in the upcoming Test series, then took the India 'A' innings forward and along with Pujara steadied the ship. Both the senior batsmen used all their experience to tackle the impressive bowling display on offer by the Australia 'A' bowlers.

The duo stitched together a 76-run partnership before Pujara was caught at leg-slip after contributing with 54 off 140 balls.