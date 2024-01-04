Suryakumar Yadav Nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year Award

India’s batting maverick Suryakumar Yadav has been nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year award for 2023. The right-handed batter, known for his 360° strokeplay, had won the award in 2022 for scoring 1164 runs in the format, thus becoming the first Indian to achieve the honour in this category.

Apart from him, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, Uganda’s Alpesh Ramjani and New Zealand’s Mark Chapman have earned nominations for the award. In 17 T20I innings, Suryakumar scored 733 runs at an average of 48.86 and strike-rate of 155.95 to dominate run-scoring in the shortest format.