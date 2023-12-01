Cricket’s Uganda Story – Brought by British, Seized by the Indigenous & Indians

“Things were very different back then,” remarked Denis Musali.
A former cricketer-turned-communications manager of the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA), he had just witnessed his team script history, as the Cranes confirmed their participation in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. It will be their maiden appearance in the sport’s biggest stage.
For Denis, the dream was first envisaged two decades ago, when he had travelled to Bangladesh with the Uganda U19 team, for the 2004 ICC U19 World Cup.
As he reminisces rubbing shoulders with the Eoin Morgans, Shikhar Dhawans and Alastair Cooks – who later went on to become cricket’s headliners – Denis tells The Quint about Uganda’s cricketing journey.
How Uganda Started Playing Cricket
Cricket – still not remotely comparable to football or rugby in terms of popularity – was an even more obscure commodity for the Ugandans in 2004. In fact, the few that did play cricket, and subsequently grew an affection, did so only because they were told to.
Cricket was never a popular sport here. Ugandans were introduced to the sport by white missionaries, who came from Britain in the late 1800s. They built churches and schools, and encouraged kids to play cricket.Denis Musali, former Ugandan cricketer
The trend has been extended to the current squad as well. Captain Brian Masaba – an all-rounder, opening batter Simon Ssesazi, and wicketkeeper Cyrus Kakuru had all studied in the missionaries, where playing cricket was the norm.
But that’s not all.
India’s Nascent Tryst With Ugandan Cricket
Denis remarks “Things were very different back then.”
For, the current squad does not feature only indigenous players, but also names like Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani and Alpesh Ramjani. Names, that once featured in local Indian competitions.
The first Indian influx in Uganda was triggered by the British Empire, who brought labourers on low wages to build the now-defunct Ugandan Railway.
The second Indian influx was caused by – bonus points if you got it right – cricket.
Ronak Patel – A Gujarati in Uganda
While speaking with The Quint after taking his team to the T20 World Cup, opening batter Ronak Patel shares his story:
I was born and brought up in Gujarat’s Anand. Cricket has always been my passion, it is all I ever wanted to pursue as a kid. Back in Gujarat, I played in the district leagues. In 2017, I came to Uganda to play cricket, after a friend who was already settled here informed me about the cricket scene.Ronak Patel, Indian-origin Ugandan Opening Batter
It took Ronak four years to transition from the local tournaments to the international matches, and since then, he has been a mainstay in Uganda’s batting order, scoring 779 T20I runs in 38 matches.
“Yahaan sab badhiya hai, sab mil-jhulkar family ki tarah rehte hai (I have it great here, we are like a family)” he adds, with an inexplicable relief discernible in his tone, for he had switched language to Hindi, and was speaking with a journalist from the nation he grew up in.
Albeit, now, ‘nation’ means nothing else but Uganda to him, as Ronak adds:
I won’t lie, I was a bit worried when I first came to Uganda. The culture, the people – everything is different from India. But then I saw how welcoming they were, how easily they embraced me as one of their own. I want to repay them by doing well for Uganda at the 2024 T20 World Cup. One day, I also want to bring my family from Gujarat to Uganda.Ronak Patel, Indian-origin Ugandan Opening Batter
The Diversified Discourse
Of Ronak’s other two Indian-origin teammates, Nakrani is a fellow Gujarati, whilst Ramjani hails from Mumbai. There are also a couple of Pakistani-origin players, in Riazat Ali Shah and Bilal Hassan.
“They have all come to Uganda in the last few years,” Denis informs.
We have 22 teams in our league, and around 15 are dominated by Indian and Pakistani players. The ones who were already settled here inform their friends about cricket being a source of livelihood, so more and more people and coming to play cricket. We have a great mix of indigenous Ugandans and Asians.Denis Musali, former Ugandan cricketer
Humble Earnings, Valorous Yearnings
The current Ugandan team comprises solely full-time professional cricketers, who are all contracted by the UCA.
All of our players now have contracts. The highest earner gets $500 per month, while the lowest is around $300. It is enough to live a decent life in Uganda, but of course, if you consider how much cricketers around the world are earning, it is not much.Denis Musali, former Ugandan cricketer
For those from more ‘blessed’ – in a cricketing sense – nations, the figures might be underwhelming. However, it is enough to prevent the Ugandan players from working odd jobs to fuel their passion.
Roger Mukasa – Once Delivered Food, Now Delivers Boundaries
Only three years ago, with COVID-19 causing the world to come to a standstill, and no cricket tournaments to compete in, top-order batter Roger Mukasa found making ends meet an arduous task. With no alternative available, he chose to deliver food.
Speaking to The Quint, he informs:
During lockdown, there were no cricket matches happening. No money was coming in, but I needed to feed my family. So, I decided to work as a delivery boy for an online app service, called Jumia Food. Thankfully, we are now all full-time professionals so I don’t need to do it anymore.Roger Mukasa, Top-Order Batter
Cricket runs in Roger’s family, as he likes to believe, with his elder brothers Frank Nsubuga and Lawrence Sematimba also being cricketers.
The former – now 43 years of age – made his debut way back in 1996, and is preparing to compete in his maiden World Cup nearly three decades later.
I got into cricket because of my brothers. My eldest brother Frank was coached by John Nagenda, who played for East Africa in the 1975 World Cup. We looked up to him, so got into the game. He is 43 now, but still has the enthusiasm of a youngster when it comes to cricket.Roger Mukasa, Top-Order Batter
With Ronak sitting beside him, and the camaraderie being conspicuous, he elaborates on the diverse mix in the team:
We are all one big and happy family here. There are players from India, from Pakistan, and those who grew up in Uganda. But we live and play like a unit.Roger Mukasa, Top-Order Batter
The Need of Support
Denis – opting to remain pragmatic – explains how, despite the remarkable feat, a lot of work needs to be done.
We need more government support. The UCA gets 1 billion Ugandan shillings every year from the government, which might seem fine, but the football team gets 17 billion. And they have never been to the World Cup, while we will be there next year. From the $300-500 that the players earn, they need to take care of their cricketing needs as well. The equipment expenses are to be borne by the players themselves, we don’t have any sponsors to look after the bats, pads and everything else. There are no shops either, so everything is imported from India.Denis Musali, former Ugandan cricketer
Except Uganda To Add to the Fun
The pleas are not lost on Ronak and Roger. They, too, echo similar feelings, saying how government support and sponsorship deals can work like a charm for Ugandan cricket.
For now, however, the worries can wait. For, now is the time to celebrate. And, to dream.
Ronak says he cannot wait to face a delivery from a fellow Gujarati, Jasprit Bumrah. Roger, on the contrary, is counting the days till he gets the chance to play his favourite bowler, Mitchell Starc.
One might not expect the Uganda cricket team – comprised of indigenous, Indian and Pakistani-origin players – to set the stage on fire at the 2024 T20 World Cup. But certainly, expect them to add to the fun and flair of the competition.
The Cranes have arrived!
