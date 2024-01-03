David Warner Steps Out in Sydney for Last Test, Accompanied by His Daughters

Earlier today (3 January), Australian cricket great David Warner took the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground for his last-ever Test match, with his three daughters accompanying him. Australia are competing in the final Test of the three-match series against Pakistan, which marks the conclusion of Warner's Test career, spanning over 12 years.

Having made his Test debut in 2011 against New Zealand, the Southpaw has played 111 red-ball matches for his nation, wherein he has scored 8695 runs. In the longest format of the game, the 'Bull' – as affectionately called for his aggressive batting style – has registered 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries.