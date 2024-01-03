India Highly Overrated in Tests, Players Don’t Live Up to Potential: Srikkanth

“I read Rohit Sharma's statement, for a cricketer, the 50-over World Cup is a huge achievement. We sometimes underperform in the knockout matches, in the semifinals and the final. But we are a gun side in ODI. Regardless of where we play, be it India, Australia or South Africa, we are a gun side," he added.

He reminisced about the golden period of Test cricket under Virat Kohli's captaincy, where India exhibited dominance in England, resilience in South Africa, and triumph in Australia. However, the former cricketer contended that since then, the team has been coasting on the laurels of past achievements.

"In Test cricket, we are overrated. We have to make sure. I think it was a phase of 2-3 years, when Virat Kohli was the captain of the team, we were outstanding. We dominated in England, we fought hard in South Africa, we won in Australia. We had a good phase for 2-4 years. Yes, we were dominating in England, in Australia," Srikkanth said.