Ind vs SA: Siraj Rules the Roost in Limiting SA to Lowest Test Total Against Ind

Mohammed Siraj celebrates a wicket with teammates on the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
Image: PTI
After losing the first Test by an innings and 32 runs inside three days in Centurion, team India on Wednesday made a scintillating comeback in the second India versus South Africa Test.
Riding on speedster Mohammed Siraj's 6-wicket haul, the men in blue bundled the South African team for 55 runs in 23.2 overs at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.
Siraj bowled perfectly lined and lengths, making the most of the movement that the wicket had to offer. The quick bowler picked up a career-best 6-15 after bowling nine consecutive explosive overs. Mukesh Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah both took two wickets.
Dean Elgar, playing his final Test match, won the toss and elected to bat first under bright skies. But it all went downhill quickly for South Africa from there onwards. Siraj’s devastating spell began when Aiden Markram nicked a good length delivery to diving third slip.
Siraj and Bumrah attacked Elgar with deliveries on stumps and placing short leg as well as leg-slip. That plan worked well when Elgar chopped on to his stumps off a wide outside off-stump delivery from Siraj.
Siraj then found extra bounce around off-stump to have David Bedingham nicking to the slip cordon for 12. He finally got his fifer when Marco Jansen nicked behind to Rahul for a three-ball duck. In his next over, Siraj got his sixth wicket when Kyle Verreynne gave an outside edge on the drive to second slip.
Mukesh, coming in for Shardul Thakur, joined the wicket-taker’s party by using extra bounce to have Keshav Maharaj give a simple catch to mid-wicket. After Nandre Burger nicked to third slip off Bumrah, Mukesh ended the innings by having Kagiso Rabada edge to fourth slip, leaving India jubilant and South Africa stunned.
With IANS inputs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)