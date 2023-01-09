Cricket Fitness Must Be the Prime Consideration, Not Yo-Yo Test: Sunil Gavaskar

"Ever since I have been a schoolboy cricketer I have suffered from a condition called shin splints where doing even a couple of laps of the ground would make the muscles around the shin just seize up and make it painful even to walk. The two former teammates turned managers knew I couldn't do the long distance running because of my shin problem. But they insisted I should run around the ground like the rest of the team."



"I tried but the moment my shins seized up I would stop and show them that I was not out of breath but my shins just wouldn't allow another running stride to be taken. They refused to understand so I told them to drop me if they were going to pick the eleven based on who ran most laps of the ground."