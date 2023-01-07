India vs SL 3rd T20I: Surya's Century Helps India Trump Sri Lanka by 91 Runs

But, it was Suryakumar Yadav, who wasted little time to get off the block and toyed with Sri Lankan bowlers by hitting them all around the park. The stylish batter got going with a four and a six off Karunaratne, driving over mid-off and executing the whip-pull. He also cracks a short ball from Hasaranga past point for a four.

Theekshana sneaked in a quiet over but the visitors couldn't keep Surya quiet for too long. A four coming down the track to Karunaratne followed by a typical scoop over fine leg for a six for Suryakumar helped India past 100 in the 11th over, and also brought up his half-century stand of 29 deliveries with Gill, who was watching the ball sail over the boundary line from the other end.

A boundary over extra cover brought the 14th T20I half-century for Suryakumar in just 26-balls. It was also Surya's ninth fifty-plus score (including a century) in his last 15 innings as India were 131/2 after 13 overs.

After watching the Suryakumar carnage from the other end, Shubman Gill too decided to free his arms and hit Hasaranga for an 84m six over mid-wicket. However, the spinner had the last laugh as he deceived Gill by the length and bowled him, leaving India at 163-3 after 14.4 overs.