Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav Sign For Sydney Sixers in WBBL

Shafali and Radha will join Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Stella Campbell, Erin Burns and former Australia batter Nicole Bolton. "This is a very good opportunity for me and my goal is to just enjoy myself, to make some new friends and have fun. I want to play WBBL and back myself and just believe in myself," said Shafali in a statement by the club on Monday. Perry has been among those calling for a full fledged Women's IPL, saying that will help the game progress.



Shafali will reunite with Ben Sawyer, the coach at Sixers who also served as head coach at Birmingham Pheonix in the Hundred. "Shafali is very impressive. She's such a talent and she's fearless. She hits to different areas of the field and plays shots that are different to the other three girls in that top four. The experience I had with her in Birmingham was that she wants to learn, she wants to get better and she wants to grow as a player and a person."



Radha, who sits at eleventh place in the women's T20I rankings, was excited about her maiden stint in the WBBL. "Lots of young Indian girls want to play in the WBBL. It is a very good standard and I am so happy to be able to play for the Sixers this year."