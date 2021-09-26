India Women Hold On for Win in 3rd ODI; Australia's Winning Streak Ends

India had a setback of sorts when Deepti departed in the 47th over but Rana was in ominous form and looked in a hurry, hitting Tahlia McGrath for three consecutive boundaries in the same over.

Jhulan Goswami (8 not out) finished off the chase with a boundary with three balls to spare to end Australia's 26 match winning streak.

Annabel Sutherland was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with figures of 3 for 30.

Earlier, Indian bowlers again let Australia off the hook as the home team recovered from a wobble to post a competitive 264 for nine.

Struggling at 87 for four in the 25th over, the hosts recovered through a 98-run stand between Ashleigh Gardner (67) and last-match centurion Beth Mooney (52). Tahlia McGrath chipped in with a brisk 47 off 32 balls.

For India, medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar finished with figures of 3/46, while seasoned seamer Jhulan Goswami picked up three wickets giving away 37 runs.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss at the Harrup Park, Australia were off to a sedate start with the returning Rachael Haynes (13) and Alyssa Healy (35) putting on 41 runs for the first wicket in 8.1 overs.

Coming off a narrow defeat in the second ODI, Goswami provided the opening breakthrough when she had Haynes caught at mid-off while the batter tried to play one over the top.

India rejoiced again four balls later as a beautiful Goswami delivery lured skipper Meg Lanning to go for a drive only to nick it to wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh.

Australia lost two more wickets before the recovery began.