For Years, Nothing Made Sense for Sanju Samson. Until One Night, Everything Did.

“Are they testing his batting or his heart?” enquired Shashi Tharoor.
“I guess they are testing his heart,” replied Harbhajan Singh, with a heartbreak emoticon.
Then 25, Samson was at the peak of his powers. He had a 342-run IPL campaign for Rajasthan Royals, and over the last three seasons, he was the ninth-highest run-scorer.
What ignited the discourse, however, was not mere omission — it was the peculiar cruelty of contradiction. Days earlier, Samson had been named to the Bangladesh T20I series, his place seemingly assured. Yet in all three matches, he did not bat.
Samson ran the drinks for all three matches. And then, he was dropped from the squad entirely. Perhaps, there were faults in the way he ran drinks, for surely, they could not find fault with his batting. Because, to fault one’s batting, one has to give the player a chance to bat in the first place.
Samson did not offer any comment on his exclusion, but on Twitter (or whatever it is called these days), he posted an emoticon. Of a smiling face. The response it provoked was a quote from poet Iqbal Safipuri: Kaun jaane ki ek tabassum se // kitne mahfum-ey-ghum nikalte hain.
It translates to: Who can tell how many shades of grief // hide within a single smile.
Unexplained neglect has long been the leitmotif of Samson’s career. He had been expected to make his debut against the West Indies in 2014, but such has been his tryst with fortune that a dispute between Caribbean players and their board resulted in the match being called off.
Samson finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021, but was not selected in the T20 World Cup squad. A year later, he was snubbed again, despite a 458-run IPL season. The theme continued to 2022.
Prasad was not a selector on this occasion, but when The Indian Express asked him whether Samson deserved his place, his response was: In place of whom?
Often, Samson found himself in the squad for the format that, at the time, did not mean much. He would be playing T20Is when the ‘main men’ will be preparing for the ODI World Cup, and on the odd occasion when he would be selected for the T20 World Cup squad in 2024, he would not play a single game.
Not that he would have been a disastrous addition to the playing XI, but he would be playing in place of whom?
Gautam Gambhir has always been a believer in Samson’s abilities. In 2020, he tweeted that Samson was not only India’s best keeper-batter, but the best young batter the country has.
His appointment as the team’s head coach meant more opportunities for Samson. And he would justify it, with the century against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, or with twin centuries against South Africa in Hyderabad and Johannesburg.
And when it seemed certain that Samson’s place in the team was immovable, Shubman Gill would be announced as the team’s vice-captain, because the selectors see “leadership qualities” in him.
Here it must be said, in fairness, that Samson did not always help his own cause. Through much of 2025, he managed just one T20I half-century in the entire year. His return to favour owed something to fortune as well as merit — the Indian batting order's persistent vulnerability against off-spin created a vacancy that suited his profile.
But as Samson himself noted, in the calm that followed an England game in which Harry Brook dropped a dolly, that after years of being consistently unlucky, he deserved a bit of luck.
At the 2026 T20 World Cup, Samson scored 321 runs despite playing only five matches, breaking Virat Kohli’s record of the most runs scored by an Indian in a single T20 World Cup campaign — 319 runs in the 2014 edition. Moreover, Samson did so at a strike rate of 199.37, as opposed to Kohli’s 129.14. Granted, Samson batted in pitches resembling batting paradise, but his strike rate is the highest among any batter who has ever scored at least 300 runs in a T20 World Cup edition.
In the final against New Zealand, he scored a match-winning 89 — highest score ever by any batter in the final of a T20 World Cup. He did not hold his emotions back after the game.
And upon reaching Kerala, here's what he said, per ANI:
Coming back to the lines of Iqbal Safipuri — indeed, a smile can hide shades of grief. On Sunday, 8 March, Sanju Samson had a smile. Not in the form of an emoticon, but on his face. This was real. Unadulterated. And — this did not had any shade of grief, but of relief. Years of neglect were wiped off 32 in only a few hours. All it took was one night for it.
There is a lesson for all of us in this.
A night, where it all makes sense.
For Sanju Samson, that night was yesterday.