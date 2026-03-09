The Fire & Ice of Gautam Gambhir & Suryakumar Yadav — Hated, Yet Undefeated

I think I have played cricket with Gauti bhai for four years. I knew from the beginning what our expectations would be from each other. Many times we have talked about the team, about the playing 11 or 15, who we have to choose, and14 players have always been the same. So if the success rate is this high, so we don't need to discuss it so much. Because we were always on the same page, since we started working together, from the Sri Lanka series, when we went to Sri Lanka, from then till now, I don't remember any time we had an argument over a player. Whether we should play a particular player or not. We both were always interested in making the team win. How we can put a player in a position that can benefit the team. Our goal was to achieve something good together. That's why we were comfortable with any selection call. Whether it's playing XI, XV or even off the field. Because we already had that camaraderie. I have played with him and I knew what he thinks. He will take two steps, I will take two steps and we will meet somewhere in the middle. So many times it has happened that we didn't even need to discuss much. So this is a special thing, which is very important. Coming to a big tournament. If you want to win the World Cup, it is very important for both to be on the same page.

Suryakumar Yadav