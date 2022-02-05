Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Indian Cricket on Occasion of 1000th Men's ODI

The Men in Blue are thus set to become the first team to play 1000 ODIs and Tendulkar posted a video on his social media accounts on Friday to congratulate all those who have played a role in Indian cricket achieving this "fantastic" achievement and wishing Rohit Sharma's team the very best for the 1000th match.



"India cricket team will be playing its 1000th ODI match on Sunday. It's a fantastic achievement and I would like to congratulate all the past and present Indian cricketers, the BCCI and all the supporters who have stood by us throughout these 47 years of playing ODIs and continue to do so," Tendulkar said in his video message.



The batting maestro, the most successful batsman in ODI cricket with 18,426 runs in 463 matches, talked about the beauty of One-day cricket calling it a bridge between Test and ODI matches.



"I have always felt that cricket is a beautiful example of life itself. In life, change is the only constant and in cricket too. First, we had Test cricket, then ODIs, and now T20s. ODIS have aspects of both, Tests and T20s. It's short enough for exciting buildups but also has passages of play where one needs to play with patience and perseverance. It has coincidently become the bridge between Test cricket and T20 cricket," he said.



Tendulkar also went down memory lane, picking up some magical moments from India's ODI cricket history singling out three editions that have left an impact on him -- the 1983 World Cup that India won under Kapil Dev, the 2003 World Cup in South Africa in which India lost to Australia in the final and of course the 2011 World Cup that India won in Tendulkar's hometown Mumbai.



"India has many wonderful memories over the years. It starts, for me, it starts from the 1983 World Cup, the 2003 world cup that I was part of in South Africa, fabulous, and the 2011 World Cup which we played in India," he said.