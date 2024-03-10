Rohit's Redemption: India's Test Ballet – Twists, Turns, and a Spin Masterclass

What a remarkable turnaround by Rohit Sharma and his boys.

To win a Test series 4-1 after losing the first match, is indeed an achievement for Sharma & Co. But what was even more remarkable was the fact that they achieved it with key players missing at crucial moments during the series.

Even before a ball was bowled the talisman of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, pulled out, initially for just two Tests and then eventually for the rest of the series as well.

Mohammed Shami was out injured, had to be operated upon and will probably miss a major chunk of action in 2024. Lokesh Rahul played well in the first Test but also got injured and his rehab became a mystery. Ravindra Jadeja missed the second Test but returned for the rest of the series.